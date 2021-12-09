Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53. Southern States Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,488,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern States Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern States Bancshares (SSBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.