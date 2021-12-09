Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

LUV opened at $45.27 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -905.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock worth $23,017,000 after purchasing an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

