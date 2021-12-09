SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QWLD) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.75% of SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QWLD opened at $109.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.10. SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI World StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.