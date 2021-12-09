SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,518,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,635 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 17.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, MA Private Wealth grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 52,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.74 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $40.93 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.93.

