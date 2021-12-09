SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock opened at $71.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

