Spectris’ (SXS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spectris (LON:SXS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4,300 ($57.02) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

SXS has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,370 ($44.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.77) in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,370 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 438 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,051.60 ($40.47).

Get Spectris alerts:

Shares of LON:SXS traded up GBX 11 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,618 ($47.98). The stock had a trading volume of 29,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of £4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.28. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,737 ($36.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($55.26). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,716.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,836.84.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.