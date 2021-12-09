Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $25,729.77 and $132.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.59 or 0.00323819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

