Spire Wealth Management Acquires 103 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 18,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.19 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

