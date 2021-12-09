Spire Wealth Management Acquires 131,585 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 410.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,585 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 804.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $16,288,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $500,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,393 shares of company stock valued at $33,590,139. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $97.90 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.