Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19,650.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL stock opened at $564.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool Co. has a one year low of $305.47 and a one year high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

