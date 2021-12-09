Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 141,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $166.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $167.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

