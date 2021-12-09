Spire Wealth Management Has $9.09 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,588,251,000 after acquiring an additional 119,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,749,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,380,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,308,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,237,000 after acquiring an additional 142,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after acquiring an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock worth $7,334,133 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $348.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $326.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.59. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $353.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

