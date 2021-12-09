Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Releases Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,564. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.