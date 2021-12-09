SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 348 ($4.61) to GBX 350 ($4.64) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 354.13 ($4.70).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.18) on Wednesday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 270.20.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

