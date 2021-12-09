Stafi Trading 17.4% Lower Over Last Week (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Stafi has a total market cap of $15.33 million and approximately $34.88 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stafi has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Stafi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00184961 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $302.64 or 0.00600342 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00059546 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

