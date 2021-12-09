Stagecoach Group’s (SGC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 125 ($1.66) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.75) target price on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday.

SGC stock opened at GBX 76.75 ($1.02) on Wednesday. Stagecoach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 63.92 ($0.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.47). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

