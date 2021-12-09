Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,183 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,860,884,000 after purchasing an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after acquiring an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.93. 72,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,316. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

