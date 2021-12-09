Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $56,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,121,316. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.51. The firm has a market cap of $136.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

