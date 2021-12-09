STARSHIP Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.72 Million (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $22.72 million and approximately $189,443.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002477 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STARSHIP has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057104 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.06 or 0.08557454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00079291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,705.12 or 1.00406065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002828 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.