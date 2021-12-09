State Street Corp Acquires New Position in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POLA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5,034.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Polar Power during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Polar Power by 23.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 254,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Polar Power during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Keith Albrecht sold 16,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $75,844.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POLA stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Polar Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.19.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

