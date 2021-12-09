State Street Corp Buys 258,378 Shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) by 1,597.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in PolarityTE were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $126,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PolarityTE stock opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.97. PolarityTE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

