State Street Corp Buys New Stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 317,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIKI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 80,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AIkido Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.42. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

