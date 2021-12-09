State Street Corp Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the period. 40.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. LifeVantage Co. has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $53.22 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

