State Street Corp Invests $312,000 in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 186,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.14. CooTek has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.22 million during the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

CooTek (Cayman) Company Profile

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

