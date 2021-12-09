State Street Corp Makes New Investment in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 55,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 300,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 156,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49,513 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $8.61 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

