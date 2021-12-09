State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 136,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 178,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.06.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

