State Street Corp Sells 358,434 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,434 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 415,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

KRMD opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

