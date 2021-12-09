StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

GASS opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of StealthGas worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.