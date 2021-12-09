Stephenson National Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Boeing by 309.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $211.03 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $188.00 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.14.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.