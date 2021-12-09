Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 598.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 931.8% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,255. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.86. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

