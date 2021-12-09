Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS STPGF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. Steppe Gold has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.
About Steppe Gold
