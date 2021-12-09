stETH (Lido) Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.17 or 0.08657742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00060869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00079774 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,939.00 or 1.00470434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019771 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

