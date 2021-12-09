Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

NYSE CTOS opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $134,912,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $66,640,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,383 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,454,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,710,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

