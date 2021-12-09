Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) to Buy

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.01.

OTCMKTS:HBRIY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

