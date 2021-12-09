Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.32.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -189.98 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 in the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after purchasing an additional 331,758 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Stitch Fix by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Stitch Fix by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.