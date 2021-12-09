STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €44.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.25) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($42.58) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €43.71 ($49.11).

Shares of EPA STM opened at €43.18 ($48.51) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of €40.63 and a 200 day moving average of €36.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

