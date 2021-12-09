Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Checkpoint Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 7,123 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 609% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,005 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CKPT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,981. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $249.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. Research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.