Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,629 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,962% compared to the typical volume of 370 put options.

WAL stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

