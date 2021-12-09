Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,629 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,962% compared to the typical volume of 370 put options.
WAL stock opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $55.63 and a one year high of $124.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after acquiring an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.
About Western Alliance Bancorporation
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
