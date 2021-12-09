Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 38.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $6.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDF. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

