StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 9.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 52,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,487,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.

Get StoneCo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.