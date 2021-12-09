StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Up 9.6%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) shares rose 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.63. Approximately 52,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,487,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.17.
STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price target on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.64.
The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -97.78 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in StoneCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
