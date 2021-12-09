StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Trading Down 0.5%

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.25 and last traded at C$6.27. Approximately 145,021 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 130,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

SVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

