Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 307 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.10% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period.

FTLS opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.40. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $42.88 and a 52-week high of $51.80.

