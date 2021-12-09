Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 430,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 91,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF stock opened at $31.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.05 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $27.63 and a 52 week high of $31.84.

