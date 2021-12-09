Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $454,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.98, for a total transaction of $7,873,493.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,292.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.28.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $654.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $607.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $597.11. The firm has a market cap of $70.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.53 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

