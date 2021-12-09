Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TAN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $704,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $805,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.78. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

