Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 174 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 54.3% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Benchmark began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $129.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.39 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

