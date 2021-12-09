Strong (STRONG) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. Strong has a total market cap of $68.91 million and $8.32 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can now be purchased for approximately $498.37 or 0.00993103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,381.55 or 0.08731064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00061563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00080487 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.25 or 1.00392054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002834 BTC.

About Strong

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

