Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 75,733 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $47,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,984. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.79.

EW stock opened at $119.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

