Strs Ohio Has $54.64 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 146,291 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $54,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Western Digital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,765 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.23 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.