Strs Ohio Sells 31,697 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 31,697 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $59,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 693,404 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $48,456,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

